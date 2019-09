Centre’s bid for revamp

(From left) Visitor Beth Jessup, with Centre for Community volunteer Graham Kellond and volunteer office manager Sharon Hocking in the beginnings of the community garden. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Visitor Beth Jessup, with Centre for Community volunteer Graham Kellond and volunteer office manager Sharon Hocking in the beginnings of the community garden. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Broken Hill Centre for Community is preparing an application for a government grant of more than $500,000 to help develop the centre.

Broken Hill Community Inc. volunteer office manager, Sharon Hocking said she and the volunteer team had been working hard to develop the proposal to remodel the Blende Street centre.

“We’ve applied for more than $500,000 to help redevelop the whole centre and the grounds,” she said.

