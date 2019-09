Everyone’s a winner, especially Far West

Far West Warriors and Williams Connections came together for a group photo after the final match. PICTURES: Myles Burt Far West Warriors and Williams Connections came together for a group photo after the final match. PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Rugby League flourished as eight teams from the Far West, Dubbo, Mildura and Melbourne came together for the 2019 Menindee Yabbies Knockout.

The Burke and Wills Oval was lined with cars last weekend with around 2,000 spectators travelling out to watch a variety of rugby league talent from across the regions.

The teams on the line up were Brothers United, Williams Connections, Far West Warriors, Mildura Warriors, Chaffey Titans, Native Warriors, Damo and Li-Li Memorial and Silver City Comets.

Please log in to read the whole article.