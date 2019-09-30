Baaka water commission bid

BNTGC CEO Derek Hardman BNTGC CEO Derek Hardman

The Barkindji Native Title Group Corporation has proposed a new multi-agency, decision-making leadership body to better connect government and Traditional Owner groups along the Darling/Baaka River.

The ‘Baaka Water Commission’ would bring together leaders at ministerial and departmental level from across governments, and would include the NSWALC (Aboriginal Land Council), National Indigenous Australians Agency, NSW DPIE -Water, Environment and Fisheries departments, as well as the MDBA, amongst others.

The BNTGC has also proposed to implement any reforms through a “Registered Native Title Body Corporate Implementation Unit”, a single entity acting on behalf of stakeholders at every level, with the Group now seeking government investment for it.

Please log in to read the whole article.