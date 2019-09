Tracking animal road deaths

Bruce Englefield with a Tasmanian devil. PICTURE: Supplied Bruce Englefield with a Tasmanian devil. PICTURE: Supplied

Drivers are being urged to slow down, stop the car and take a photo of dead animals on or beside the road.

It’s part of a citizen science project documenting roadkill during the month of October.

Roadkill wipes out more than four million mammals and six million birds, reptiles and other creatures a year.

Please log in to read the whole article.