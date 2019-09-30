MP in rehab push

By Callum Marshall

Local state MP Roy Butler has called on the state government to establish more residential rehabilitation centres across the Far West.

In a wide-ranging discussion with the BDT, Mr Butler talked about the benefits of rehab centres and his discussions with state and federal MPs about the need for them across the region, alongside other issues.

He noted that there were only 26 rehab beds for the entire electorate of Barwon.

