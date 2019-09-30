MP in rehab push
Monday, 30th September, 2019
Barwon MP Roy Butler
By Callum Marshall
Local state MP Roy Butler has called on the state government to establish more residential rehabilitation centres across the Far West.
In a wide-ranging discussion with the BDT, Mr Butler talked about the benefits of rehab centres and his discussions with state and federal MPs about the need for them across the region, alongside other issues.
He noted that there were only 26 rehab beds for the entire electorate of Barwon.
Please log in to read the whole article.