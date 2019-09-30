The Battle of Morton Boolka

By Craig Brealey

The Menindee Lakes Water Saving Project does not address the impact it will have on the natural environment, including ancient Aboriginal sites and Golden Perch, a local grazier says.

Katharine McBride, of Tolarno Station on the lower Darling River, attended a meeting in Menindee on Thursday that was conducted by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to explain the controversial plan.

It proposes to re-engineer the storage system, reduce the volume of water in the lakes by 80 per cent to cut evaporation and seepage and allow them to be emptied more quickly. Cawndilla, the deepest of the lakes, would not always be filled.

