New skate park ‘bigger and better’

Councillor Branko Licul is looking forward to a bigger and better skate park after City Council pledged $350,000 and made the project their sole focus in the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

City Council has committed $350,000 for a new skate park and is hoping to attract more funding to make it even better.

Council said it had made the skate park project its sole application for the current round of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

If successful, it could have its funding figure matched dollar for dollar so as to provide the city with a $700,000 skate park.

