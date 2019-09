Dinomania to the Demo

Razor and Toby with their magical minder outside the Democratic Club yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Razor and Toby with their magical minder outside the Democratic Club yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Local kids had a “rawr-some” surprise yesterday afternoon with a visit from Toby the T-Rex and Razor the Raptor dressed in an homage to Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

The two dinosaurs are in town as part of the “Dinomania” show which is a highly interactive dinosaur adventure.

They will be performing two shows at the Democratic Club today, at 11am and 3.30pm.

