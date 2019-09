Veterans’ golf week in Hill

Maria Delaney and Yvonne Tisdale (Pakenham) were two of the many golfers to take part in the NSW Veteran Association Golfers Broken Hill event. More pictureS Page 19. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

NSW Veteran Association Golfers had a very successful week on the green, with big scores coming across the board.

The Broken Hill weeklong event hosted 90 registered golfers from 22 different clubs across the country.

The tournament went over four days at the Broken Hill Golf Course which included an individual event, four ball best ball event and the main 36 holes event. NSWVGA holds 52 weeks of golf every year, with the annual Broken Hill tournament in its 14th year. Tournament director Denis Martin said the event is a good opportunity for veterans to travel around, meet new golfers and make new friends.

