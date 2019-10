Fish fail

A large cod caught last month near Menindee. PICTURE: Myles Burt A large cod caught last month near Menindee. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Craig Brealey

About 25 Murray Cod that were moved last month from the Darling River in an effort to save them have been found dead.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries - Fisheries said yesterday that it had received reports that the dead fish were found at the junction of the Darling and Murray rivers.

They were among the hundreds of native fish that were taken in recent weeks from the Darling south of Menindee’s Weir 32 and from pools in the river near Pooncarie.

