Windfarm powers up

The Silver City is now getting power from the Silverton Windfarm following the completion of the 58-turbine project. It will employ ten full-time workers once fully operational. PICTURE: Supplied The Silver City is now getting power from the Silverton Windfarm following the completion of the 58-turbine project. It will employ ten full-time workers once fully operational. PICTURE: Supplied

The $450 million Silverton Windfarm is providing energy to Broken Hill following the completion of construction and commissioning of the 58 turbines, AGL Project Director Adam Mackett said.

It is powering the Silver City through the connection into TransGrid’s existing 220kV substation in Broken Hill, which feeds the Essential Energy distribution network and some large mines.

“The Silverton Wind Farm is expected to generate about 780,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy, which is enough to power about 137,000 average Australian homes,” Mr Mackett said.

Please log in to read the whole article.