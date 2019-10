Kids cleaned out

Railwaytown principal Kerry-Sue Pascoe shows where wool bales hung with $300 worth of bottles and cans. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Railwaytown principal Kerry-Sue Pascoe shows where wool bales hung with $300 worth of bottles and cans. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Recyclable items worth $300 have been stolen from the Railwaytown Public School after students spent all year collecting them.

Principal Kerry-Sue Pascoe said the students had been collecting plastic bottles, cans and drink cartons to sort into wool bales.

She said they had spent the better part of the year filling the bales that had now been stolen.

