Master Jesters for Games

The Jesters (front, left) Ann Garrick, Julie Sandy, Christine Bartley, Jo Lenton, (back, left) Leonie Channing, Leonie Wilson, team assistant Mark Lenton, Vicki Olds and Cheryl Meuret. (Absent: Jan James, Janet Vines, Jenny Dannatt and Alison Couch) PICTURE: Emily McInerney The Jesters (front, left) Ann Garrick, Julie Sandy, Christine Bartley, Jo Lenton, (back, left) Leonie Channing, Leonie Wilson, team assistant Mark Lenton, Vicki Olds and Cheryl Meuret. (Absent: Jan James, Janet Vines, Jenny Dannatt and Alison Couch) PICTURE: Emily McInerney

This is the 15th year the Jesters Master’s Softball team will be travelling to compete after coming away with the bronze last time.

The Masters Games will be in Adelaide this year and in the last tournament, in 2017, the team won bronze in Tasmania.

The games are held every two years and this is the 15th year, the Jesters have travelled as a team to compete.

