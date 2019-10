Magic machines set to glisten

Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club president Gavin Farquhar holds up a painted hubcap by Lynn Steer that will go to the lucky winner of Best of Show. PICTURES: Myles Burt Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club president Gavin Farquhar holds up a painted hubcap by Lynn Steer that will go to the lucky winner of Best of Show. PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Prizes are lined up and ready to roll out for lucky winners at this year’s Past and Present Auto Show.

Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club president Gavin Farquhur said 18 trophies and the Best of Show title are up for grabs.

Car enthusiasts can enter various categories ranging from best hot rod, best street car, best stationary motor, best Harley, best street bike, best vintage bike and many more.

