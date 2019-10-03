New director for for health service

The Far West Local Health District has another new person on the executive.

Jodie Miller took up the position of Director of Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol Services in June, replacing Susan Daly, who retired.

Jodie grew up in the Silver City and has a degree in social work and post graduate studies in Health Administration.

