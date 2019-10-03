New director for for health service
Thursday, 3rd October, 2019
Director of Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol Services, Jodie Miller.
The Far West Local Health District has another new person on the executive.
Jodie Miller took up the position of Director of Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol Services in June, replacing Susan Daly, who retired.
Jodie grew up in the Silver City and has a degree in social work and post graduate studies in Health Administration.
Please log in to read the whole article.