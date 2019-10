Tackling problem gambling

Jay, Georgina Riley, Marcia Ochre and Steffi Purdue, who is a financial counsellor based in Broken Hill.PICTURE: Supplied Jay, Georgina Riley, Marcia Ochre and Steffi Purdue, who is a financial counsellor based in Broken Hill.PICTURE: Supplied

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has conducted a series of positive workshops and events to raise awareness of and tackle problem gambling as poker machine revenue is predicted to soar to $9 billion a year by 2029 in NSW.

These free events were held in Broken Hill, Dubbo, Cobar and Bourke from Monday, September 23 to Friday to September 27 in support of Responsible Gambling Week.

The funding was made available by the NSW Government Office of Responsible Gambling - an initiative to encourage local communities to learn more about responsible gambling and to start meaningful conversations with those around them.

