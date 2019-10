On the money

(Left) John Barlow, Sandra Colley and Helen Bates with an uncut sheet of the new $20 bank notes that feature Veldt Station and the RFDS. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (Left) John Barlow, Sandra Colley and Helen Bates with an uncut sheet of the new $20 bank notes that feature Veldt Station and the RFDS. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Veldt Station is now on the new $20 banknote with the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia flying over head.

The essential role of the RFDS in outback regional NSW has been recognised on the latest Australian $20 note.

The new note, as with the existing one, features a portrait of the service’s founder, Reverend John Flynn, alongside an image of a RFDS aircraft leaving a remote homestead and the Traeger pedal radio used by the service to improve communication in remote areas.

