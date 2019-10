Change of pace

A crowd at last year’s Pooncarie Cup. More are expected to hit the course this weekend. PICTURE: Samara Harris A crowd at last year’s Pooncarie Cup. More are expected to hit the course this weekend. PICTURE: Samara Harris

By Craig Brealey

Nearly every year the Pooncarie Cup meeting is run on the same day as the AFL Grand Final, but not this time, and organisers are expecting a big crowd and pleasant weather tomorrow.

The meeting in the little river village has always been one of the most popular events in the West Darling and last year’s attracted more than 1000 racegoers, said the president of the Pooncarie Race Club, Lyle Massey.

“Acceptances are pretty strong - there’s 10 in the cup - and we’re expecting another good crowd,” Mr Massey said.

Please log in to read the whole article.