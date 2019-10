Put your health first

Colleen Riley finally made the move to get her hearing checked and is encouraging other women to do the same. PICTURE: Supplied Colleen Riley finally made the move to get her hearing checked and is encouraging other women to do the same. PICTURE: Supplied

Hearing Australia is urging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women of all ages to celebrate the sounds they love by taking time to think about their hearing health.

For more than 30 years, Hearing Australia’s Outreach Program has been working to improve access to hearing services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through the building of strong community connections.

Hearing Australia supports the needs of some 11,000 children and adults.

