Corroboree on the river

The Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree on the banks of the Darling River at Wilcannia on Tuesday. About 300 people watched the historic event that was held to bring the destruction of the river to the attention of the world. A similar number attended the corroboree at Menindee the following night. PICTURE: Mark Merritt, Earthling Studios The Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree on the banks of the Darling River at Wilcannia on Tuesday. About 300 people watched the historic event that was held to bring the destruction of the river to the attention of the world. A similar number attended the corroboree at Menindee the following night. PICTURE: Mark Merritt, Earthling Studios

By Myles Burt

A magical night on the dry lake bed of Lake Pamamaroo officially closed the Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival this week.

The week-long festival with Aboriginal dance performances travelled down the Darling River from Walgett to Brewarrina, Bourke and Wilcannia to Menindee.

The Wilcannia Dance Group, Menindee Dance Group and the Tal-Kin-Jeri Dance Group from Adelaide performed under the stars near the Burke and Wills campground on Wednesday.

Please log in to read the whole article.