Shorty’s ladies go pink

Shorty O’Neil Village social club president Mary Wilson and secretary Shirley Sanderson prepare for their high tea next week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Shorty O’Neil Village social club president Mary Wilson and secretary Shirley Sanderson prepare for their high tea next week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The residents of Shorty O’Neil village have “got their pink on”.

A high tea and some clever decorating has put everyone in the spirit of Pink October.

Last year, the front of Eureka’s Shorty O’Neil Village was ‘yarn bombed’ thanks to the craft ladies.

Please log in to read the whole article.