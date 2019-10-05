Shire loses vote

Central Darling Shire Council building. Central Darling Shire Council building.

By Craig Brealey

Postponing elections in the Central Darling Shire for another four years was an “outrage against democracy”, according to Local Government NSW.

The decision, announced yesterday by the Minister for Local Government, Shelley Hancock, to extend the administration of the council was also condemned by Broken Hill’s Mayor, Darriea Turley.

Given what had been done to the Darling River and the Menindee Lakes, it was “more important than ever” that people be given the right to elect their own representatives, Ms Turley said.

