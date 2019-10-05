Cricket on backfoot as women come out

Jordan Vella bowling for North during the 2018/2019 cricket season Grand Final at the Alma Oval, one of the few cricket pitches left.

By Emily McInerney

The Barrier District Cricket League will investigate all options for extra cricket pitches, but it may be too late for the coming season.

At last month’s City Council meeting, Councillor Tom Kennedy called for the installation of a cricket pitch at the Picton Oval, and estimated the cost at $6,000.

There was debate over whether the Picton Oval Committee and Barrier District Cricket League had reached an agreement over the proposed use of the oval and the installation of a pitch.

