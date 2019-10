Robbie’s low-light lessons

Robbie Rowlands held a similar workshop with the West Darling Machinery Preservation Society in October last year. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Robbie Rowlands held a similar workshop with the West Darling Machinery Preservation Society in October last year. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Sculptor and photographer Robbie Rowlands is about to give lessons in low-light photography at the Riddiford Arboretum.

They will be held on Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 at 8pm.

Robbie is creating two sculptural works for the arboretum, commissioned by City Council and funded through Create NSW.

