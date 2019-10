Flying Doctors, Aus Post team up for local coin hunt

(Left) Visiting from Maitland Bella Cook, Sophie Newham, (back left) Australia Post’s Jo Winiarski with Luke Newham, Caleb Cook and Grace Cook. PICTURE: Supplied (Left) Visiting from Maitland Bella Cook, Sophie Newham, (back left) Australia Post’s Jo Winiarski with Luke Newham, Caleb Cook and Grace Cook. PICTURE: Supplied

The RFDS Broken Hill Community Open Day on Monday was a huge success.

The day was held to coincide with the Great Aussie Coin Hunt, one of which was R for RFDS, and more than 150 locals and visitors attended the event at the Flying Doctor Base.

Australia Post launched the Great Aussie Coin Hunt last week as a fun activity for all ages. It created a reflection of Aussie life through an appealing A-Z set of specially themed $1 coins, starting (of course) with A for Australia Post.

Please log in to read the whole article.