New water manager finds much to like

Ross Berry Ross Berry

By Craig Brealey

The city’s new water chief says quality water and quality staff should make his job a little easier in this terrible drought.

Ross Berry has been appointed Head of Water Operations having previously worked for Essential Energy as its Regional Manager in Taree on the NSW north coast.

Mr Berry replaces John Coffey who retired last month after 44 years with the Broken Hill Water Board and its successors.

Please log in to read the whole article.