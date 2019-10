Cup preparations well in hand

(From left) Britney McInnes, Taylor Demery and Melisa Keenan having a great time at last year’s Silver City Cup meeting. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson (From left) Britney McInnes, Taylor Demery and Melisa Keenan having a great time at last year’s Silver City Cup meeting. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily McInerney

The Silver City Racing Club committee and volunteers have begun preparing the track for the big cup meeting this month.

The office in Crystal Street is now open on extended hours this week from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturday.

“We currently have ‘early bird prices’, so we encourage everyone to get in quick,” said the club’s president Dave Gallagher.

