You too can be a high flyer

Greg Pope holds up the Boomerang 60, a high wing trainer that’s “easy to fly”. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Greg Pope holds up the Boomerang 60, a high wing trainer that’s “easy to fly”. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The Broken Hill Model Flying Club is offering free lessons - they provide all the equipment and expertise, all you have to do is rock up.

They’ve even bought a $1500 machine - the Boomerang 60 - to help interested hobbyists leap into the world of flying model aircraft.

“The Boomerang 60 is a very stable high wing trainer which is very easy to fly,” said club secretary Greg Pope.

