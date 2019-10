Calendar for a goldie

Outback Pharmacies' Madysun Camilleri and Eliza Cumming with the fundraising calendars which feature two picturesque areas of the Far West. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Outback Pharmacies will be giving away 2020 calendars for a gold coin with funds raised going to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Outback Pharmacies’ Lauren Camilleri said each year they get in a number of calendars to give away to their customers.

“This year we decided to fundraise by asking for a gold coin donation; with all the money raised going to the RFDS,” she said.

