Back-to-back

The Turley team even had time for a few tricks on the way to winning the Denise Gosden Memorial. PICTURE: Supplied The Turley team even had time for a few tricks on the way to winning the Denise Gosden Memorial. PICTURE: Supplied

By Michael Murphy

Father and son duo Kerry and Lachlan Turley have smashed the opposition at an off-road racing buggy championship in South Australia.

Team Turley were the only NSW competitors in the Denise Gosden Memorial enduro at Port Germain last weekend. They lined up against 14 other teams from around the state

They had one 17km qualifying lap that decides the racing order for the following nine competition laps of the same course.

