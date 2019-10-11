Army honours Broken Hill nurse

Vivian Bullwinkel in her army nurse’s uniform at the age of 26, just before her posting overseas. Vivian Bullwinkel in her army nurse’s uniform at the age of 26, just before her posting overseas.

By Craig Brealey

The largest Army barracks in Brisbane has been named in honour of Vivian Bullwinkel, the Broken Hill Hospital nurse who survived a massacre in World War II and went on to serve with distinction during and after the war.

Gallipoli Barracks’ 17th Brigade Precinct was renamed the “Bullwinkel Lines” at a ceremony held last month.

This is a signal honour because usually a barracks is named after a battle.

