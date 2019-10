Author to visit markets

Terry Tweedie with his book ‘Don Tweedie Fighting Bandsman’s Last Stand’. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Terry Tweedie with his book ‘Don Tweedie Fighting Bandsman’s Last Stand’. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

“Don Tweedie Fighting Bandsman’s Last Stand”, is a story of courage, determination, heroism, faith, love and mateship throughout World War II.

This is a very personal account of Terry Tweedie’s father’s experiences of battle, capture, imprisonment by the Japanese, survival and how he managed to live with those experiences after he came home.

Terry, from Coffs Harbour, is in Broken Hill celebrating his brother Geoff’s 70th birthday.

