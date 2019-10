Underground dream

Beth and Kevin White in the Acacia Tea Room with their famous scones. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Beth and Kevin White in the Acacia Tea Room with their famous scones. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The best scones in Broken Hill don’t come from the city, but from a mine off the beaten track.

Kevin and Beth White have clocked up 25 years running the Day Dream Mine and have no plans to shut up shop.

In their time at the tourist attraction, Beth and Kevin have conducted almost 14,500 tours each.

Please log in to read the whole article.