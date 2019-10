Of Art and Life

Lifeline’s Operations Manager Marisa Pickett doesn’t consider herself an artist but she’s giving her creative side a chance to shine for a good cause. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Lifeline’s Operations Manager Marisa Pickett doesn’t consider herself an artist but she’s giving her creative side a chance to shine for a good cause. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Lifeline Broken Hill Country to Coast’s 30th Art Exhibition is an exciting opportunity for artists to display and share their creative works with the local community.

Lifeline’s Operations Manager, Marisa Pickett said this is a very exciting time and there is still room for more entries.

“There is definitely room for more entries, for anyone who over the weekend decides they may like to submit something,” she said.

