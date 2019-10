Labor stalwart recognised

By Emily McInerney

After almost 20 years’ service to the local Labor Party, Les McQuillan has been honoured with a McKell Award.

The awards panel saw an overwhelming number of worthy nominations this year, with 21 Labor Party members honoured with a McKell Award for their outstanding service to the party.

Broken Hill’s Les McQuillan said he found out about the award a week beforehand.

