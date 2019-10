Take a bow, Mrs Thirsty

By Annette Northey

We’ve all secretly wondered what it would be like to live the life of a rock star, but, and be honest, have you ever given any consideration to what it would be like to be a rock star’s mother? I asked Thirsty Merc frontman’s mother, Christina, after the legendary Aussie rock band’s highly anticipated show at the Musicians Club on Friday night.

Christina Whitely is a humble lady and not one to brag, but she was happy to share with me some thoughts about her insanely talented son, Rai Thistlethwayte, after the Merc’s supercharged Broken Hill gig.

With the Musos’ auditorium brimming with a 600-capacity crowd, Christina watched from the edge of the mosh pit as son and frontman Rai bedazzled his faithful fans.

