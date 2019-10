All about the fun

The tug o’ war is a popular event at the Nanua gymkhana. PICTURE: Supplied The tug o’ war is a popular event at the Nanua gymkhana. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

At the Nanua gymkhana this weekend you’ll see just as many horses as you would at a normal bush race meeting, it’s just that they won’t be jumping from the starting gates.

For the first time in its long history, the annual meeting at Kimberley Station, 140km south of Broken Hill, will be all about fun for the family, and especially the children, said the club’s secretary, Lee-Anne Bright.

“This year is the first year we will have no flat races in the 74 years of running. It will just be a gymkhana family fun day,” Ms Bright said.

