More dams of shallow words

A Canadian Pension Fund wants to buy a large portion of Webster Ltd. A Canadian Pension Fund wants to buy a large portion of Webster Ltd.

By Craig Brealey

Our political leaders are grandstanding about the need for more dams to save us from drought. But plenty have been built and the trouble is that none of them will return water to the rivers.

These dams, owned by large, private irrigation and water trading companies, are shallower than the Menindee Lakes and their construction has been subsidised by millions of dollars of public money.

Menindee Lakes are 12 metres deep at their deepest. The new dams in the Murrumbidgee Valley, between Hay and Griffith, are between four and eight metres deep.

Please log in to read the whole article.