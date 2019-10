I love my job

By Emily McInerney

Karen Wilmore has been awarded Best and Less Store Manager of the Year.

Karen received the accolade at a recent roadshow for her Best and Less region.

“Best and Less put on two roadshows a year, the first one launches the new season’s items.

