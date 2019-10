Olivia’s mission

Olivia Hart (centre) and her sons Logan (12) and Jackson (4) in their Fight Lymphoma shirts, as Olivia continues to raise funds and awareness for the disease. Olivia is doing her part to raise funds to fight Lymphoma after it struck her family. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Olivia Hart (centre) and her sons Logan (12) and Jackson (4) in their Fight Lymphoma shirts, as Olivia continues to raise funds and awareness for the disease. Olivia is doing her part to raise funds to fight Lymphoma after it struck her family. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Lymphoma hit close to home for the Hart family when Olivia’s father was diagnosed, so now she is doing her part to raise funds and awareness to fight it.

Lymphoma is cancer of the lymphatic system, which is the body’s disease fighting network such as the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow. Lymphoma is diagnosed every two hours in Australia and sadly takes a life every six hours, the same rate as skin cancer. It is the most common blood cancer in Australia, ahead of Leukaemia and is the fifth most common cancer in adults and the third in children across the country.

Olivia’s father, David Hart, thought he was cancer free after having the all-clear for over 15 years after throat and tongue cancer.

Please log in to read the whole article.