Always time for pudding

Fay Barraclough has been a part of the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary for 22 years and in that time has helped with the pudding fundraiser. These are just a small portion of the Christmas puddings that will go on sale next week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Fay Barraclough has been a part of the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary for 22 years and in that time has helped with the pudding fundraiser. These are just a small portion of the Christmas puddings that will go on sale next week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

More than 2,000 Christmas puddings have been prepared, cooked, wrapped and are hanging ready to be sold, thanks to the hard work of the RFDS Women’s Auxiliary.

It’s that time of year again, when the Auxiliary members and volunteers get together to bring a little piece of joy to households on Christmas Day.

This year, the puddings will be sold from the RFDS Bruce Langford Visitor Centre.

