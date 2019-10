Oldies, but goodies

Gary Cook, Secretary of the Broken Hill Historical Society, is looking forward to their first Grandparents Day Public Speaking Competition. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Historical Society is hoping to end the year with a bang and involve more of the younger generation in learning about the history of our city.

In honour of NSW Grandparents Day, the Historical Society will be hosting a public speaking competition called ‘What My Grandparent Told Me.’

The competition will be run in two categories, primary and secondary school students, and there are cash prizes on offer.

