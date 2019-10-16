Boomerang bonanza

(From left) CWA’s Anne Andrews, Executive Officer of Western Landcare Louise Turner, Western Landcare Co-ordinator Kate O’Connor, CWA’s Lucy Phillips and Pam Tucker hand over the boomerang bags. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) CWA’s Anne Andrews, Executive Officer of Western Landcare Louise Turner, Western Landcare Co-ordinator Kate O’Connor, CWA’s Lucy Phillips and Pam Tucker hand over the boomerang bags. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

In preparation for the NSW Landcare and Local Land Services conference, 300 Boomerang Bags have been purchased from the CWA to help reduce wastage.

About 300 people are expected at the conference in Broken Hill next week, the first ever to be held in the city.

Landcare approached the local CWA branch towards the start of the year to ask if they could make bags for each person at the conference.

Please log in to read the whole article.