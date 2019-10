BDT bakers hit the ovens

BDT’s Cherie Carroll getting ready for a Pink Morning Tea tomorrow. PICTURE: Emily McInerney BDT’s Cherie Carroll getting ready for a Pink Morning Tea tomorrow. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The BDT’s Pink October cake stall is on tomorrow in the front foyer of the Truth office.

There will be a mixture of cupcakes, slices, muffins, bar cakes and all sorts of savoury food like sausage rolls, quiche and scrolls.

A plate of food costs $7, individual pieces $3 and bar cakes $7.

