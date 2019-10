Proposal gains traction

Barkindji Native Title Group Corporation members and staff from the National Indigenous Australians Agency at the Musicians Club meeting on Tuesday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Barkindji Native Title Group Corporation members and staff from the National Indigenous Australians Agency at the Musicians Club meeting on Tuesday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

“Our meeting is a forum to bring community individuals (and) government department representatives together to speak about the health of the river,” said Mr Hardman.

“It’s about listening to what people have to say about issues and concerns they have with the current state of the river and the lakes, and the lack of water.

“Trying to find a collaborative approach to work together to come up with a solution that includes everybody, not just Native Title holders, Traditional Owners, but the whole community including farmers, irrigators, whoever.”

Please log in to read the whole article.