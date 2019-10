Zianna signs premier deal

By Emily Ferguson

Netballer Zianna Chesterfield has been recruited by a Premier League club in Adelaide.

Zianna travelled to Adelaide as part of the Spencer Netball Academy to play in the South Australian Academy Games, where she was approached by two clubs.

She has signed a four-year contract with the Newton Jaguars.

