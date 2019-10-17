AWFUL TRUTH

Rory McLeod filming a dead Murray cod among the carp at Lake Pamamaroo yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied Rory McLeod filming a dead Murray cod among the carp at Lake Pamamaroo yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

NSW Government claims that no fish could have died in Lake Pamamaroo last week because the lake had been dry for a month are false.

This has been proven by the date shown on the phone used to film the devastation; the pictures of dead fish in the water were taken on Monday, October 7, 2019.

More proof came from a young filmmaker, Rory McLeod, who went to the lake yesterday and shot footage for a documentary about the destruction of the Darling River.

