AWFUL TRUTH
Thursday, 17th October, 2019
Rory McLeod filming a dead Murray cod among the carp at Lake Pamamaroo yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied
By Craig Brealey
NSW Government claims that no fish could have died in Lake Pamamaroo last week because the lake had been dry for a month are false.
This has been proven by the date shown on the phone used to film the devastation; the pictures of dead fish in the water were taken on Monday, October 7, 2019.
More proof came from a young filmmaker, Rory McLeod, who went to the lake yesterday and shot footage for a documentary about the destruction of the Darling River.
