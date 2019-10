Karrie shows her HeART

Karrie Lannstrom with a few of her favourite pieces from her exhibition opening at the Broken Hill Art Exchange this Saturday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Desert meets the coast in a majority of works featured in Karrie Lannstrom’s exhibition, Ocean Dreaming in the HeART of the Hill.

This exhibition is Karrie’s fourth solo exhibition since 2010 and while she didn’t start painting until the age of 48, she believes she has now become and established artist within the medium.

It features old and new works from Karrie’s collection, with a total of 37 pieces. The 37th piece is a power point presentation of all her works that she has digitally manipulated, which she says creates a whole new way of seeing Broken Hill and reality.

