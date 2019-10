GO TARNEE

Tarnee Tester in action during the 2019 season for the Subiaco Lions in the WAFLW. PICTURE: Tom Campbell Tarnee Tester in action during the 2019 season for the Subiaco Lions in the WAFLW. PICTURE: Tom Campbell

By Emily Ferguson

It’s no secret that former local Tarnee Tester is one of the finest footballers to come from Broken Hill, and she could be about to make her mark on the big stage as she has been nominated for the 2019 NAB AFL Women’s Draft.

Tarnee was a star of the local AFL women’s competition playing for both North and West, before she made the move to Western Australia in 2016 to follow her football dreams.

This year marks the first year in the new Western Australia competition, the WAFLW. Tarnee made the decision to swap to a club that was granted a licence for the 2019 season, deciding to play for the Subiaco Lions.

