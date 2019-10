Miner in pink streak

Perilya staff (from left) Darren Ashwood, Dominique McCubbin, Michael Purcell, Brett Morris, Justin Roberts and Jim Niarros with the decked out pink Perilya cars for Pink October. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Perilya staff (from left) Darren Ashwood, Dominique McCubbin, Michael Purcell, Brett Morris, Justin Roberts and Jim Niarros with the decked out pink Perilya cars for Pink October. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Perilya had got into the spirit of Pink October by painting two of their vehicles pink.

“We have always done something at Perilya to raise to awareness of breast cancer and make donations to the cause,” said the manager of local operations, Bruce Byrne.

“It would normally be Pam Odgers, and a couple of our employees taking donations at the Southern Operations gate as everyone is coming to work,” Mr Byrne said.

